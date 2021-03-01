Sandra G. Scott, 76, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Sandra G. Scott, 76, of 126 S. Rutland St., Watertown passed away peacefully on February 26, 2021, at her home where she was under the care of Hospice of Jefferson County and surrounded by her loving family.
Sandra was born on March 9, 1944 in East Orange, NJ, daughter of Carmen Carbone and Eileen O’Brien. She graduated from WHS in 1962 and following school worked for several factories in the local area including Bomax. She became the manager at Poor House Tavern where she worked for 25 years, retiring in 2011.
Sandra loved going out for dinner and a movie, long drives, cookouts and spending time with family and friends.
Among her survivors are her daughter and son in law, Desiree L. Scott-D’Ercole and Christopher D’Ercole, of Theresa, a son, Derek C. Scott, of Watertown, two grandchildren, Krysta Kishbaugh, FL and Brendin Gowing, of Watertown, a niece, Jaime Huber, a nephew, Reginald Huber, and many great nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents she is predeceased by a brother, James Shorman.
