SkyWest to continue to fly from Ogdensburg to Washington, D.C.

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - SkyWest Airlines will continue to provide roundtrip flights from Ogdensburg International Airport to Washington-Dulles International Airport.
North country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik made the announcement Monday.
“I am thrilled to announce that the Department of Transportation has once again selected SkyWest to provide their essential flight service in the North Country. This is a critical program that I have long advocated for each year, as it allows North Country residents to conveniently and more frequently travel, and attracts travelers to our region, while boosting small businesses and tourist areas,” said Stefanik in a prepared statement.
SkyWest has provided essential air service for the Ogdensburg airport since May of 2019.
Officials say the airline currently flies 12 times a week from Ogdensburg to Washington, D.C. and Chicago.
However, Stefanik’s announcement makes no mention of flights to Chicago.
7 News asked her office if Chicago flights will cease, but we were told to contact the Department of Transportation. We’ll update this story if we hear back from the DOT.
Officials with the airport and the Ogdensburg Bridge & Port Authority were unsure if Chicago flights will be affected.
