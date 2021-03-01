SPCA: Kitty, the large dog

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Kitty isn’t fond of cats.
That may seem odd until you find out Kitty is a large great Dane-German shepherd-Belgian Malinois mix.
She’s the featured pet introduced to us by Jefferson County SPCA executive director Jordan Walker-Rodriguez.
The year-and-a-half old, 80-pound mixed breed can be aggressive toward cats and other dogs but is fine with people.
She’s highly energetic and should probably exercise an hour or two each day.
The shelter also has plenty of cats: all sizes, colors, and ages.
Visit jeffersoncountyspca.org or the shelter’s Facebook page to learn more.
You can also call 315-782-3260.
