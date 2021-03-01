Sunday Sports: Part 2 of 3 in the Women’s Route 11 Rivalry

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Game 2 of the 3 game weekend series between the Clarkson Lady Golden Knights and the Lady Saints of St. Lawrence took place Sunday afternoon at Appleton Arena.
The Lady Saints were looking to make it 2 straight over Clarkson with a win while the Lady Golden Knights needed a win to keep their hopes of winning the ECAC Regular Season title alive.
The game was scoreless until the 3rd period when Anna Segedi dents the back of the net at the end of the power play, putting St. Lawrence on top 1-0.
A little over 3 minutes later, the Lady Golden Knights tie things up when Caitrin Lonergan got the tip in on the doorstep, tying the game up a 1 apiece.
But St. Lawrence answers almost 5 minutes later when Segedi unloads a rocket that tickles twine for her 2nd goal of the game, putting St. Lawrence back on top for a final score of 2-1.
”We’ve really tried to bring not so much a sense of urgency, but a sense of appreciation for the opportunity every time we get to put the scarlet and brown on, so tomorrow night, absolutely. Especially with a 7 o’clock start, feels like a good old hockey game. But I’m really proud of the way the locker room has embraced every game as an opportunity that some other student athletes on our campus and in our league aren’t getting,” said Mare MacDougall Bari, the St. Lawrence Assistant Women’s Hockey Coach.
”Yeah, that’s the big thing. Going into playoffs whenever you have an opportunity to get home ice and play in your own rink, that’s something you want to take advantage of. Both teams are going to be pretty hungry going into tomorrow’s game looking for that home ice advantage. Expect another pretty good, close game tomorrow as well,” said Clarkson Coach Matt Desrosiers.
In Men’s ECAC action from Cheel Arena, 15th ranked Clarkson hosted Colgate.
In the 1st period, the Golden Knights strike first when Nick Campoli makes some great moves in front and finds the mark. Clarkson up 1-0.
Under 3 minutes later, Colgate ties it up when Josh McKechney jumps on his own rebound and scores, tying the game at 1.
Midway through the 2nd period, the Golden Knights regained the lead when Josh Dunne connects on a power play goal to put Clarkson on top 2-1.
In the 3rd period, Colgate ties it up when McKechney scores his 2nd goal of the game off the turnover, knotting the score at 2.
A little over 2 minutes later, Clarkson goes back on top when Anthony Callin goes top shelf. Final score: 3-2 Clarkson.
”Well, I like the fact we got the three both nights. You know what I mean? So that’s key for us just to get some guys scoring. Like we got some guys get points tonight that need to be primary scorers for us, so they were a little bit dry lately in terms of producing, so that’s critically important for us to get some of those guys rolling,” said Clarkson Men’s Hockey Coach Casey Jones.
Saturday, the Skating Saints of St. Lawrence closed out their weekend series against Quinnipiac, falling to the Bobcats 3-2.
For the Saints, it was their 2nd straight loss and after a strong start, Coach Brent Brekke’s team has gone 0-5-1 in their last 6 games with 2 of those setbacks 1 goal losses to Quinnipiac.
St. Lawrence will look to get back on track this weekend when they meet Clarkson in a home and home series on Friday and Saturday night.
“Well, we still got a couple of missing pieces. Obviously, both our captains haven’t been in the lineup for a number of games which is- That’s a big presence in the locker room and on the ice for us that we don’t have right now, but with that, it makes for an opportunity for some of our younger guys and other guys in positions to step up and get some different minutes and more minutes, so you know, the big thing is the energy level needs to be high,” said St. Lawrence Coach Brent Brekke.
Former Clarkson star Nico Sturm scored his 3rd NHL goal of the season on Wednesday night in the Minnesota Wild’s 5-2 win over Colorado.
Sturm has played in 15 games for Minnesota this season, and a few months back, Sportscaster Rob Krone had a chance to catch up with Sturm and ask him about achieving his dream of playing in the National Hockey League.
”Every player that plays Division 1 hockey probably has a- At least a chance to, you know, make it to the NHL. Obviously, it’s only a small number of people that eventually wil,l but ton of pro hockey players come out of it. It’s different, college hockey and the pros. You don’t have a lot less games, you could probably cut a pro schedule in half. That’s what you have at school,” said Sturm.
