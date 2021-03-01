SUNY Canton plans virtual and in-person graduation ceremonies

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - As the COVID-19 pandemic continues on, local colleges and universities are scrambling to finalize plans for commencement ceremonies.
SUNY Canton is planning for both virtual and in-person options for its students.
The college plans to host a series of smaller, socially distanced ceremonies where students will be able to formally walk the stage.
Guests will not be allowed, but each ceremony will be live-streamed. The college will also hold a virtual commencement ceremony on May 15.
“We’re going to do everything we can to make this a meaningful ceremony for our students. That’s really all that they want and I hope we’re able to do that for them,” said Amber Baines, SUNY Canton special events coordinator.
The college has sent out a survey to students asking who would be interested in attending the live, in-person ceremony.
