SUNY Canton plans virtual and in-person graduation ceremonies

SUNY Canton plans virtual and in-person graduation ceremonies
File photo of SUNY Canton commencement ceremony (Source: WWNY)
By Lexi Bruening | March 1, 2021 at 4:41 PM EST - Updated March 1 at 4:41 PM

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - As the COVID-19 pandemic continues on, local colleges and universities are scrambling to finalize plans for commencement ceremonies.

SUNY Canton is planning for both virtual and in-person options for its students.

The college plans to host a series of smaller, socially distanced ceremonies where students will be able to formally walk the stage.

Guests will not be allowed, but each ceremony will be live-streamed. The college will also hold a virtual commencement ceremony on May 15.

“We’re going to do everything we can to make this a meaningful ceremony for our students. That’s really all that they want and I hope we’re able to do that for them,” said Amber Baines, SUNY Canton special events coordinator.

The college has sent out a survey to students asking who would be interested in attending the live, in-person ceremony.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.