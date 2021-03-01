Syracuse man allegedly steals $1M+ from Fuccillo Auto Group

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Syracuse man is accused of stealing more than $1 million from the Fuccillo Auto Group.
State police said 31-year-old Joseph Pompo stole the money from January to December of last year.
Troopers say Pompo, who was director of taxation and finance for Fuccillo, withdrew money from an account that he created under the auto group’s name.
He was charged with first-degree grand larceny.
Pompo was arraigned virtually in Watertown city court and released on his own recognizance.
He faces a preliminary hearing in city court on Thursday.
Locally, Fuccillo operates car dealerships in Adams and Watertown.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.