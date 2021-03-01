Temperatures dropping through the day

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It’s the first of March and our high temperatures came first thing in the morning.
Temperatures started in the upper 30s and low 40s and will drop to around 25 by late afternoon.
We start with rain, which changes to lake effect snow as temperatures drop. The lake effect will be off and on during the day and a bit more focused heading into nighttime. We don’t expect much in the way of accumulation, though.
It’s going to be blustery and breezy and that will make cold temperatures feel even colder.
There’s a wind chill advisory for southeastern St. Lawrence County and parts of the Adirondacks from 10 p.m. Monday to 11 a.m. on Tuesday.
A wind chill advisory for Lewis County runs from 11 p.m. Monday to 10 a.m. on Tuesday.
Overnight lows will be close to zero but could feel as if they’re 15 below.
It will be sunny and cold on Tuesday. Highs will be in the mid-20s.
Wednesday will be in the upper 30s and partly sunny with a very small chance of snow.
It will be partly sunny and in the mid-20s on Thursday and Friday.
It will be 25 and mostly cloudy on Saturday.
Sunday will be in the upper 20s and partly sunny.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.