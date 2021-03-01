Theodore A Harper, 71, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - Theodore A Harper, age 71 passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, February 27, 2021, at Canton-Potsdam Hospital in Potsdam, NY surrounded by his family. Everyone is welcome to a celebration of life on Saturday from 12:00 to 4:00 at the Salvation Army in Ogdensburg. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home.
Theodore is survived by his wife Elizabeth Harper, daughters Jodi Harper of Ogdensburg, Laura Harper and her companion T.J. Terhune of Lisbon, Valene King of Lisbon, Eleanor Cardinell and her husband Stacy of Morristown, Dawn Brainard and Robert of Lisbon; his son Fred Harper of Lisbon; Fourteen grandchildren and one great grandchild; a special cousin Richard Harper and a dear friend Danny Olmstead. He was predeceased by his sisters.
Theodore was born on September 6, 1949, in Canton, NY, the son of the late William and Dorothy Birch Harper. Theodore attended local schools. Theodore married Elizabeth Schafhauser on December 16, 1972. He was previously married to Debra Douglas that ended in divorce.
Theodore ran a salvage business and was the owner and operator of T & C Hauling. He enjoyed Hunting, fishing, socializing and spending time with his friends and family.
The family would like to send a special thank you to Canton Potsdam Hospital and their caring staff.
