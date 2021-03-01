Theodore A Harper, 71, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - Theodore A Harper, age 71 passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, February 27, 2021, at Canton-Potsdam Hospital in Potsdam, NY surrounded by his family. Everyone is welcome to a celebration of life on Saturday from 12:00 to 4:00 at the Salvation Army in Ogdensburg. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home.