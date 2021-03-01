Thomas “Tom” L. Taylor, Jr., of Massena

Tom was born February 22nd, 1949 in Syracuse NY to the late Thomas and Gertrude (Jentsch) Taylor. Thomas would complete studies graduating from Paul Smiths College with a degree in forestry. On November 26th 1977 Thomas would be united in marriage to the former Judy E. Cutler in Cornwall Ontario by Pastor Gary Moore and would share twenty plus years of marriage until her passing in 2009. Thomas was a man who enjoyed various hobbies from reading the Wall Street Journal, watching trains, enjoying football, and being a devout member of the Restored Church of God. Tom truly enjoyed being outdoors exploring the Adirondacks. He would guide for the church’s youth outings, taking them to explore the mountain trails. Tom had a sense of humor that made us laugh. He would use it in a unique, way as only he could.