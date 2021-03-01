Watertown city council meeting live on this website tonight

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Watertown’s city council meets tonight and you can watch it live on this website.
It starts at 7 p.m. Streaming is by Steve Week Productions
On the agenda are two resolutions to name a replacement for council member Jesse Roshia, who resigned at the end of January.
One of the resolutions is for Amy Horton and the other for Ben Schoen.
The council is unlikely to choose tonight because council members Ryan Henry-Wilkinson and Lisa Ruggiero say they’re not ready to decide because they’d like to interview other candidates.
