Worth hasn’t fixed financial procedures, state auditors say

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - Recommendations made by the state comptroller’s office six years ago to improve the town of Worth’s financial management still haven’t been implemented.
That’s according to a report from state auditors after they visited the town this year to follow up on a February 2015 audit.
In February of this year, auditors looked at the books for 2018 and 2019 and found that of the nine recommendations made in 2015, two were partially implemented and seven hadn’t been implemented at all.
They included recommendations for the supervisor to maintain complete and up-to-date accounting records and for the town board to oversee finances.
Now, auditors say the town has made “minimal progress on corrective action,” including the supervisor maintaining complete and up-to-date accounting records and the board adopting structurally balanced budgets.
In the recent report, auditors recommended that the town update the corrective action plan it agreed to in 2015 and include a timeline for completing each task.
