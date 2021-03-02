Arts All-Star: Drew Autote

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - “My favorite musical theater performances,” Drew Autote says, “are the ones where you can really see them emoting and really feel what they’re feeling.”
The Watertown singer is this week’s 7 News Arts All-Star.
He started his own YouTube channel last year, where he posts videos featuring original songs.
He’s narrowed his college choices to SUNY Fredonia and the Crane School of Music at SUNY Potsdam.
Watch the video to hear him perform and to learn more about him.
