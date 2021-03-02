Career-Tech All-Star: Julia Basford

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - “I hope that when someone sees, smells, or tastes my food it brings a smile to their face,” Julia Basford said, “just kind of makes them feel the joy I felt while cooking it.”
The culinary arts student at St. Lawrence-Lewis BOCES is this week’s 7 News Career-Tech All-Star.
“I’m just excited to make food my life,” she said.
She plans to attend the Culinary Institute of America to receive an associate degree in culinary arts.
After that, she hopes to jump into the life of a line cook or a sous chef and maybe someday, a head chef.
Watch the video to see her at work and to learn more about her.
