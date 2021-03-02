Crane Concert

Heralded by the New York Concert Review as a rare musician who “combines a flawless technique and mastery of the instrument with an expressive power that is fueled by profound and insightful understanding,” An was just 16 when he made his orchestral debut with the Cleveland Orchestra. A frequent guest lecturer, he has been a featured soloist with orchestras that include the London Symphony Orchestra, Moscow Radio Symphony Orchestra, Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, the Stuttgart Philharmonic, Tivoli Symphony Orchestra, the Belgian National Orchestra, the Flemish Radio Symphony and many more.