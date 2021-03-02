DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse closing Salmon Run Mall store

TOWN OF WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A popular shoe store is leaving Watertown’s Salmon Run Mall.
DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse will shut its doors on March 20.
Store Manager Genny Pachoud said a lease dispute with the mall prompted the store to close.
She said 6 full and part-time employees will lose their jobs.
DSW has been at the mall since 2014. Once it closes, the nearest store will be in Syracuse.
7 News reached out to the Salmon Run Mall for comment. We’ll update this story if we hear from officials there.
