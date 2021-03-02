Elizabeth “Beth” A. Monroe, 70, of Massena

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Elizabeth “Beth” A. Monroe, 70, of County Route 46, passed away early Tuesday morning, March 2, 2021 at her home after failing health.
Beth was born on May 15, 1950 in Potsdam, the daughter of the late Kenneth F. and Barbara (Hale) Perry. She attended Potsdam schools, where she graduated from High School in 1970. She continued her education at Canton ATC, graduating in 1970 with her degree in Nursing. On November 14, 1970, she married Ernest E. Monroe in Potsdam.
Beth was a registered nurse at the Highland Nursing Home until her retirement after 30 years of service. She had a great love for cooking and enjoyed camping, fishing, and scrapbooking. Beth also cherished the time she was able to spend with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Beth is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Ernest; her sons, Edward E. (Lisa) Monroe of San Antonio, Texas; Justin J. (Debra) Monroe of Rome, New York; and Lucas M. (Heather) Monroe of Massena; her beloved grandchildren, Ponciano Seoane III; Katherine, Tyler, Jake L. and Ayva G. Monroe; and a great grandson, Liam Seoane. She is also survived by her sister, Kathy (Randy) Pitcher of Sandy Creek; her brothers, Michael Perry of Parishville and William (Alice) Perry of Bennington, Vermont; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a brother, Thomas Perry and a sister, Jenny LaBrake.
At her request there will be no services at this time. Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena where friends may share memories and offer condolences to the family online at www.donaldsonfh.com.
