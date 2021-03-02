Elizabeth “Beth” A. Monroe, 70, of Massena

Beth is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Ernest; her sons, Edward E. (Lisa) Monroe of San Antonio, Texas; Justin J. (Debra) Monroe of Rome, New York; and Lucas M. (Heather) Monroe of Massena; her beloved grandchildren, Ponciano Seoane III; Katherine, Tyler, Jake L. and Ayva G. Monroe; and a great grandson, Liam Seoane. She is also survived by her sister, Kathy (Randy) Pitcher of Sandy Creek; her brothers, Michael Perry of Parishville and William (Alice) Perry of Bennington, Vermont; and many nieces and nephews.