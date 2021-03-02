WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Esther J. Powell, 93, formerly of Clayton passed away Monday morning, March 1, 2021, at Samaritan Keep Home where she had been a resident since September 2006.
Esther was born in Clayton on August 18, 1927, daughter of Charles and Edna Hodge Powell and she attended Clayton schools. She had worked for Clayton Manufacturing Co. and at the knitting mill. Esther was a former member of the Clayton United Methodist Church. She enjoyed Bingo and assisting with transportation of the residents of Riverview Apartments.
She is survived by several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Along with her parents, Esther was predeceased by her brother, Francis Powell, her two sisters and their husbands, Ida A. and Aulden M. Shaw and Phyllis and Victor Savage.
A graveside committal service will take place in the spring at a time and date to be announced in Clayton Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Clayton and online condolences to her family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to River Hospital, 7 Fuller St., Alexandria Bay, NY 13607.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.