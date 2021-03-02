4-H program teaches about dairy industry

4-H Dairy Club
March 2, 2021

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Cornell Cooperative Extension program lets youngsters can learn the ins and outs of the dairy industry.

CCE’s Chris Yarnall talked about the 4-H Dairy Club during an interview on 7 News This Morning.

The group meets virtually on Wednesdays every other week.

There’s still a hands-on aspect: each participant is sent a “Dairy Bowl in a Box” to help them keep up with activities.

You can email Yarnall at cy328@cornell.edu to find out more.

You can also visit ccejefferson.org.

