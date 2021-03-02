Highlights & scores: on the hardwood & on the ice

BEAVER FALLS, N.Y. (WWNY) - Beaver River hosted Harrisville in boys’ high school basketball Monday.
These highlights are in the video:
- Nate Schmitt was just inside the arc for the Pirates and nails the jumper.
- The Beavers’ Sam Bush with the rebound and the put-back for 2.
- Lincoln Becker from beyond the arc hits for 3.
- Nate Schmitt showing range from the land of 3s, all net.
- Lincoln Becker with the 3-ball from the corner.
- Nate Schmitt showing he can also score inside, lays it up and in.
- Noah Zehr inside for 2.
Final: Beaver River 67, Harrisville 57.
St. Lawrence hosted Clarkson in women’s college hockey.
- Charlea Pedersen gets the Saints on the board at 5:17 of the first period. St. Lawrence on top 1-0.
- Then, on the powerplay, it’s the Saints once again. Brittney Gout connects for her first of the season, expanding the Saints’ lead to 2-0.
- St. Lawrence then takes a 3-0 lead as Charlea Pedersen scores her second goal of the game.
- The Saints then score their fourth goal of the first period as Taylor Lum lights the lamp. Now it’s a 4-0 Saints lead.
- Clarkson gets on the board before the end of the first period as Kristy Pidgeon tickles twine, cutting the Saints’ lead to 4-1.
St. Lawrence goes on to beat Clarkson 5-1.
Monday’s local scores
Boys’ high school basketball
Beaver River 67, Harrisville 57
South Lewis 63, Copenhagen 60
Morristown 57, Hammond 50
Heuvelton 85, Edwards-Knox 43
Colton-Pierrepont 47, Norwood-Norfolk 44
Madrid-Waddington 59, Lisbon 58
Girls’ highs school basketball
Indian River 60, Watertown 16
South Jefferson 61, Carthage 29
General Brown 70, Thousand Islands 34
Copenhagen 49, Lowville 26
Men’s college basketball
Clarkson 104, Northern Vermont-Lyndonville 71
Women’s college hockey
St. Lawrence 5, Clarkson 1
Boy’s high school swimming
South Jefferson 108, Indian River 67
South Jefferson 106, Beaver River 55
