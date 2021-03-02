Jefferson County under pressure to administer COVID vaccine

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The pressure is on for Jefferson County to administer thousands of shots. It has the doses, but now the question becomes: will it be able to administer all of them?
This week’s clinics at Jefferson Community College will have thousands of doses to administer and the state will be watching.
“This is a critical moment for us right now,” said Jefferson County Board of Legislators Chairman Scott Gray. “We have to demonstrate to the state that we have the ability to turn people out for these clinics and we have the ability to get the shots in the arms.”
The county is on track to receive more than 3,000 vaccines this week - by far the largest amount since shipments came rolling in 12 weeks ago.
With more vaccines and more appointments, the county had to make sure it could find more staff to get the job done.
“We have to scramble to staff this operation for an extended period and we also have to get the registration out and open,” said Gray.
But this isn’t something the county didn’t want. In fact, Gray has been asking for this and now it’s here.
“That is the problem we’ve always wanted to address to begin with. That is a welcomed problem,” he said.
Slots are likely to go quickly. Registration is already open for Wednesday’s clinic, which is reserved for people age 65 and older.
For Wednesday, Gray says the team at JCC is ready. Now, they have to find 1,170 people to register to receive their first dose of the vaccine.
“If all that happens, then we’ll see a steady supply coming in for future weeks,” said Gray.
Registration for Thursday’s clinic has yet to open, but it will also serve people age 65 and up, along with other eligible categories, like people with underlying conditions, essential workers, and those who work with people with developmental disabilities.
If you’re eligible and looking to schedule an appointment, you can register online.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.