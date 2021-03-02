Joe’s Pub - Loser’s Lounge Live

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) -
While Joe’s Pub is temporarily closed to public access, join us for Joe’s Pub Live! – a free series of performances from artists’ HQ and our iconic stage in New York City. Facilitating social connectivity during this time of physical distancing, Joe’s Pub remains dedicated to supporting performing artists at every stage of their careers through sharing concerts with our audiences.
New York City’s favorite down-town musical extravaganza, Joe McGinty and The Loser’s Lounge presents the multiple-episode streaming series “The Battle of the One Hit Wonders,” featuring hit songs from the 60′s, 70′s, and beyond! Each episode takes the concept of a “battle of the bands,” but instead of “bands” it pits two classic songs by “one hit wonder” artists against each other. During each show’s initial stream, YOU, the audience, will decide who wins, by commenting or “voting” for the “one hit wonder” that you love most. Tune in to each episode to find out which two classic “one hit wonder” songs Joe McGinty has selected for your listening pleasure, and as always don’t forget to vote!
Like all Joe’s Pub shows, all ages are welcome, but please be aware that performances may include adult language and topics.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.