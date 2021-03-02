Joe’s Pub - Loser’s Lounge Live

New York City’s favorite down-town musical extravaganza, Joe McGinty and The Loser’s Lounge presents the multiple-episode streaming series “The Battle of the One Hit Wonders,” featuring hit songs from the 60′s, 70′s, and beyond! Each episode takes the concept of a “battle of the bands,” but instead of “bands” it pits two classic songs by “one hit wonder” artists against each other. During each show’s initial stream, YOU, the audience, will decide who wins, by commenting or “voting” for the “one hit wonder” that you love most. Tune in to each episode to find out which two classic “one hit wonder” songs Joe McGinty has selected for your listening pleasure, and as always don’t forget to vote!