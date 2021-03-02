Judy V. (Nevills) Hutt, 65, of Black River

BLACK RIVER, N.Y. (WWNY) - Judy V. (Nevills) Hutt, 65, of 454 Mill St., Watertown and formerly of Black River, passed away March 2, 2021 at the Samaritan Medical Center.
Arrangements are with the Bruce Funeral Home, Black River.
It was her wish to be cremated and there will be no services.
Judy was born on December 6, 1955 in Carthage, NY, daughter of Arthur and Fannie (Wheeler) Nevills. She graduated from Carthage Central High School.
She married David J. Hutt on December 3, 1983 in Carthage. The couple resided in Black River where they owned and operated Jreck’s Subs for several years up until it closed. They moved to Watertown in 2012.
Judy loved to play Bingo and go to the casino.
Among her survivors are her husband, David J. Hutt and her son, Scott A. Hutt, both of Watertown; two brothers and a sister in law, Frank and Shirley Nevills, of Carthage, Harold Nevills, IN; two sisters and a brother in law, Helen Pierce, of Carthage and Nancy and Jim Parker, of Black River; and many nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents, she is predeceased by a sister and brother in law, Karen and Gordon Vroman, a brother, David Nevills, a sister in law, Joy Nevills and a brother in law, David Pierce.
Donations in Judy’s memory may be made to the Leukemia Foundation of Central NY 401 North Salina St., Suite 304 Onondaga, Syracuse, NY 13203.
