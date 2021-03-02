Kids can get healthy with running series

Healthy Kids Running Series
By 7 News Staff | March 2, 2021 at 9:51 AM EST - Updated March 2 at 9:51 AM

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWNY) - It’s a way for kids to learn to run to stay healthy.

Kylie Schell talked about the Carthage-based Health Kids Running Series during an interview on 7 News This Morning.

The program starts on May 2 and they run on five consecutive Sundays. The program is repeated in the fall.

The distances kids run range from 50 yards for pre-K to two miles for high schoolers.

You can find out more at healthykidsrunningseries.org and on the group’s Facebook page.

