Kids can get healthy with running series

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWNY) - It’s a way for kids to learn to run to stay healthy.
Kylie Schell talked about the Carthage-based Health Kids Running Series during an interview on 7 News This Morning.
You can watch that interview in the video above.
The program starts on May 2 and they run on five consecutive Sundays. The program is repeated in the fall.
The distances kids run range from 50 yards for pre-K to two miles for high schoolers.
You can find out more at healthykidsrunningseries.org and on the group’s Facebook page.
