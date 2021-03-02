Lewis County split on sale of marijuana in their neighborhood, survey says

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Lewis County residents are split down the middle when it comes to the sale of recreational marijuana in their area if it was legalized in New York.
The 2020 Lewis County Survey of the Community by Jefferson Community College’s Center for Community Studies found that nearly 43 percent of Lewis County residents support the sale of recreational pot. Another 43 percent oppose it.
But it was the follow-up question that broke the tie.
“Would you support versus oppose encouraging farmers to grow and profit from legalized marijuana, the growth of it? And now that became by a more than 20 percent spread people are way more saying, ‘Yeah, we support that.’ That was interesting to see,” said Joel LaLone, research director, JCC Center for Community Studies.
See the full survey below:
