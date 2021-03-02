WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Linda Jean Doroha, 71, of Watertown passed away at her home Saturday, February 27, 2021.
Linda was born in Rochester on December 19, 1949, daughter of Robert F. McKinley and Nancy (Shannon) McKinley. She was raised by her mother and James F. Cornaire after her father died in 1952. The family lived in Clayton and she was a 1968 graduate of Clayton Central School. A marriage ended in divorce.
Linda worked as a machine operator for 40 years, 30 for Bomax and 10 for Stature Electric. She enjoyed cooking and crafting, but her greatest love was spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She is survived by her 3 children, Rebecca Newark and husband Robert, Adams, Stephen Doroha and Peter Doroha and wife Christina, all of Watertown; 5 grandchildren, Jensen Parker and Mazi, Eli, Gage, and Quinn Doroha; 2 great grandchildren, Hannah and Brycen Parker; four siblings, Mary Marshall and husband Bill, Liverpool, and James Cornaire and wife Debbie, Ruth Fancher and husband Greg, and Jeanine Cantrell and husband Fred, all of Watertown; 2 aunts, 1 uncle, 6 nieces, 3 nephews and many cousins. Along with her father, Linda was predeceased by her mother and James Cornaire.
Calling hours will be held on Saturday, March 6, from 2 - 4 PM at Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown with burial in Glenwood Cemetery taking place in the spring at a time and date to be announced. Masks and social distancing are required for attendance to all services. Online condolences to Linda’s family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to either Tunnels to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Blvd., Staten Island, NY 10306 or Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham St., Watertown, NY 13601.
