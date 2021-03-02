Louise E. Cooke, 97, of Lowville

Mrs. Cooke’s history with the Trinity Episcopal Church in Lowville began with her baptism and confirmation over 85 years ago. She was collectively active with many of the church organizations. In 1950, she became a member of the Altar Guild. (She was President and Treasurer of Circle Six for many years and played a major role on the Braised Beef Dinners for 25 years). She served on the Vestry during the 1980′s and continued to serve on the Finance Committee.