Louise E. Cooke, 97, of Lowville

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Louise E. Cooke, 97, formerly of Trinity Avenue and Green Apartments died on Sunday morning, February 28, 2021 at Lewis County Health System Nursing Home.
Burial will be in the Lowville Rural Cemetery at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Friends of the ARC Foundation, Inc., P.O. Box 97, Utica, NY 13505-0097 or to the Trinity Episcopal Church Memorial Fund, 5411 Trinity Avenue, Lowville, NY 13367.
Born on April 14, 1923, in Watertown, a daughter of the late Levi and Clara Slack Gaylord, Louise graduated from Lowville Academy in 1941. She then attended Canton ATC and graduated from Powelson Business School in Syracuse. She also attended Syracuse University after serving with the United States Navy with the Women Volunteer Emergency Service from 1943-1944. Louise was a member and past secretary of the Waves National Leatherstocking Unit #26, Utica. (Women who served in the Sea Services) and was also a member of the Post # 162 American Legion in Lowville.
A marriage to Richard Cooke ended in divorce. Mr. Cooke died in 1987.
Louise Cooke was a summer resident of Point Vivian and was historian for the Point Vivian Association. She had written two books on the History of Point Vivian; the first published in 1977 and the latter in 2002 and was a regular correspondent of the Thousand Islands Sun Newspaper, for whom she had written several Feature Articles over the years.
Mrs. Cooke’s history with the Trinity Episcopal Church in Lowville began with her baptism and confirmation over 85 years ago. She was collectively active with many of the church organizations. In 1950, she became a member of the Altar Guild. (She was President and Treasurer of Circle Six for many years and played a major role on the Braised Beef Dinners for 25 years). She served on the Vestry during the 1980′s and continued to serve on the Finance Committee.
Her love of history prompted Louise to take on the role of Historian, keeping track of the many gifts given to Trinity over the years.
Mrs. Cooke was founder and charter member of Lewis County ARC in 1956 and was a life member of the Oneida-Lewis ARC. The Lewis County ARC building on Forrest Avenue was named the Louise E. Cooke Vocational Training Center, now known as LCI.
In addition to her substantial life of service, she excelled at homemaking skills. She was an expert seamstress. Her foot pedal powered Singer sewing machine can be found at Singer Castle in the 1000 Islands. She also loved to cook.
She was predeceased by her son, Douglas B. Cooke who died on January 3, 2000, her sister, Carol Rutan, two cousins, Elsie Alm and Rev. James Slack.
Surviving are two nieces, Sarah Rutan and Connie Kartoz and her husband, Bart; and three grandnieces, Claire, Madison and Lindsay Kartoz.
