Mary Jo Murray, of Potsdam

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - Mrs. Mary Jo Murray passed away at her son’s residence in the town of Potsdam, NY on March, 1, 2021 while under the care of her loving family.
Friends may call at the Garner Funeral Service on Saturday, March 6th from 2-4 pm. Contributions in her memory can be made to the Hospice and Palliative Care of the St. Lawrence Valley @6805 St. Rt. 11 Potsdam, NY 13676.
Mary Jo was born on June 8, 1948 in Potsdam, NY to the late John Baxter and Ethel Thomas. She was a graduate of Potsdam Central High School in 1968. She then graduated from Clarkson University with a degree in accounting. She married Rodney H. Murray in 1968. Mary Jo worked for years at Corning Glass as their Supply Chain Manager. She also did accounting work for their family business, Aeon Heating and Air Conditioning.
She is survived by her son Jonathan Murray; grandchildren Carys and Rhys Murray and her 4 brothers Jim (Gail) Baxter, Fred (Fran) Baxter, Thomas (Ruth) Baxter and William (Donna) Baxter.
She is predeceased by her husband Rodney Murray and a brother Frank Baxter.
Mary Jo loved her dog Cloe. She enjoyed spending time with her family at their camp on Higley Flow and she enjoyed horseback riding.
Thoughts, memories and prayers can be shared with the Murray family @www.garnerfh.com.
