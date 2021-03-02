Mary Jo Murray, of Potsdam

Mary Jo was born on June 8, 1948 in Potsdam, NY to the late John Baxter and Ethel Thomas. She was a graduate of Potsdam Central High School in 1968. She then graduated from Clarkson University with a degree in accounting. She married Rodney H. Murray in 1968. Mary Jo worked for years at Corning Glass as their Supply Chain Manager. She also did accounting work for their family business, Aeon Heating and Air Conditioning.