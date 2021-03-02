Meet K-9 Knowlton

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - She’s the newest sheriff’s deputy, but she took a big bite out of crime her second day on the job.
If you’re the owner of a car, you don’t want to see K-9 Knowlton stop and sit. It means she sniffed out the drugs.
“By her temperament I could tell she was going to be a good worker,” said Robert Lent, St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputy.
Last week, K-9 Knowlton proved those words true. On just her second day on the job, she sniffed out a big stash in a Chevrolet Trailblazer that Canton police had stopped.
“She alerted on the vehicle and we found cocaine, marijuana and money,” said Lent.
A lot: 29 grams of coke, 14 pounds of marijuana, and $24,000 cash. Canton police threw it right up on Facebook. Officers get pumped at this kind of bust. But Knowlton?
“She does from me. She knows she did a good job. I praise her. Then she goes from the praise, she gets a reward, and she knows she’s working for that reward,” said Lent.
The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department has an almost 40-year track record with dogs. Sheriff Brooks Bigwarfe was once a K-9 handler.
Bigwarfe came up with the idea of naming K-9 units after former sheriffs. There was no doubt in his mind who would be first.
“We wouldn’t be where we are today without Keith Knowlton. So to me it was a no-brainer I was going to name that dog Knowlton,” he said.
Knowlton was sheriff for 20 years. He passed away in 2002. He brought in the department’s first K-9 unit. His son says dad would be honored by Bigwarfe’s idea.
“He asked me and my mother about naming the dog after my father and I thought that was a great gesture,” said Mike Knowlton.
He thinks K-9 Knowlton may have had some help from on high his second day on the job.
“It’s a true sign my father was watching,” said Mike Knowlton.
