More spectators allowed to attend high-risk sporting events in Jefferson County

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - There’s a big change on how many spectators can attend high-risk school sporting events.
The old rule was a maximum of 50 people, including coaches, players, and referees. That made it tough to let anyone come and watch.
Jefferson County has changed the rules and now says the maximum crowd can be 50 percent of the venue. That 50 percent will include spectators - a maximum of 2 per player - as well as coaches, players and refs.
The change is effective immediately.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.