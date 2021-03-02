New COVID strain needs more research, says St. Lawrence County Board of Health president

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - A new strain of COVID-19 originating in New York City is being watched closely as it could be resistant to vaccines and treatments.
It’s called B.1.526 and reportedly carries a mutation that could weaken the effectiveness of vaccines.
In addition, monoclonal antibody therapy, another strong weapon against COVID, may not work as well against this new variant.
Dr. Andrew Williams, president of the St. Lawrence County Board of Health, advises this is early data and more research needs to be done.
“The information from New York City about that variant, it was not published in a peer review journal, so it’s really very preliminary, and even New York State Department of Health is working to verify those findings,” he said.
This is the fifth variant of COVID-19 being tracked nationally by health officials.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.