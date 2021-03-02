New vaccination clinic set for Wednesday at JCC

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Jefferson County has scheduled another COVID-19 vaccination clinic for this week.
The clinic will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, March 3 at the McVean Gymnasium on the Jefferson Community College campus.
It’s for people age 65 and older who are getting their first dose of a vaccine.
You can register at www.jcphs.org. Just click on the “COVID-19 Vaccine Appointments” box.
There are other clinics planned for Thursday, but registration isn’t open yet.
People who need transportation can call the Volunteer Transportation Center at 315-788-0422.
People 65 and older who don’t have computer access can contact the Office for the Aging at 315-785-3191.
