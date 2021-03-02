Phyllis A. Gilbert, 78, of Richville

RICHVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Graveside Service for Phyllis A. Gilbert, age 78 of Richville will be held in the spring at the East Dekalb Cemetery with Pastor Mike Tomford officiating. Mrs. Gilbert passed away unexpectedly on Sunday February 28, 2021 at Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse.
Surviving are her children Rodney Gilbert of Canton, Michael & Christine Gilbert of Ogdensburg, Kimberly Taylor of Tennessee, and Michelle & Patrick Downing of Florida; 11 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren; her longtime companion Gary Rivers of Richville; along with two brothers, one sister and numerous nieces, nephews and friends that are like family.
Phyllis was predeceased by her husband Eugene Gilbert in 2004.
She was born on October 4, 1942 in Gouverneur, a daughter of Carl & Ursula (Jobin) Manchester. She graduated from Herman Dekalb High School and later married Eugene Gilbert on July 7, 1960. The couple shared 44 years together until his death.
Phyllis worked for the Hermon-Dekalb Central School for 35 years in the transportation department. Following her retirement, she continued to certify bus drivers, monitors and ambulette drivers across Norther New York until January 2021.
She enjoyed camping, traveling, motor cycle riding, 4 wheeling, spending time with her family, and above all dancing. Memorial contributions can be made to the Richard Winter Cancer Center, 5 Lyons Place, Ogdensburg, NY 13669. Condolences can fond memories can also be shared at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.
