Richard “Rick” D. Morrow, 65, of Lisbon

Rick was born on June 3, 1955 in Canton NY, a son of Richard & Marion (Gilbert) Morrow. He graduated from Heuvelton Central School, and married Angela Johnston of Watertown, which later ended in divorce. On April 9, 1988 he was remarried to Euhenia Nowosiadlo in Lisbon. During his career he was employed at Macadam Cheese for 27 years as their purchasing manager, and after their closure he went to work for Caswell’s in Waddington and later at City Electric until 2019.