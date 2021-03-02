Richard “Rick” D. Morrow, 65, of Lisbon

LISBON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Funeral services for Richard “Rick” D. Morrow, age 65 of Lisbon, will be held privately for his family at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home with Rev. Walter Smith officiating. Entombment will follow at Foxwood Memorial Park. Mr. Morrow passed away on March 2, 2021 at the Canton Potsdam Hospital with his wife by his side.
Surviving is his wife Euhenia; a son Christopher Morrow & his partner Anthony Blow of Ogdensburg; daughters Tonya & Roger Clark of Lisbon, Larissa DeLair & her fiancée Tom Hinkel of WI, Jamie & Benny Fairchild of Waddington; a granddaughter Ali Fairchild; his mother Marion & Al Winney of Lisbon; three brothers Kenneth Morrow of Lisbon, Robert C. Morrow of Lisbon and James Morrow & his wife Tina Montroy of Heuvelton; two sisters Lorraine Morrow of Rensselaer Falls and Lisa & Michael Sharpe of Ogdensburg, along with several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles & cousins.
Rick was born on June 3, 1955 in Canton NY, a son of Richard & Marion (Gilbert) Morrow. He graduated from Heuvelton Central School, and married Angela Johnston of Watertown, which later ended in divorce. On April 9, 1988 he was remarried to Euhenia Nowosiadlo in Lisbon. During his career he was employed at Macadam Cheese for 27 years as their purchasing manager, and after their closure he went to work for Caswell’s in Waddington and later at City Electric until 2019.
Rick enjoyed traveling, tinkering with things, hunting, snowmobiling, fishing, riding his motorcycle, driving around taking in the scenery, cooking, BBQ’s and being with his family especially his granddaughter.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Center for Cancer Care in Potsdam or the Richard Winter Cancer Center in Ogdensburg. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.
