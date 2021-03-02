Rosemary “Rosie” C. Moore, 25, of Gouverneur

GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWNY) - Rosemary “Rosie” C. Moore, age 25, died on February 25, 2021 at Samaritan Medical Center.
Arrangements with French Funeral Home in Gouverneur are private. Condolences, memories, and pictures may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
Rosie was born on June 21, 1995 in Ogdensburg to Kelly Come and Bruce Moore Sr. She attended school in Gouverneur. Rose loved animals and had always wanted to own a farm. She enjoyed listening to music, but her passion was her sons. They were her world.
She is survived by her parents, Kelly Come and Bruce Moore, Sr., her two sons, Logan Lee and Lexan Leo Rimiller, her grandmother, Rosemary Moore, her sister, Jockquelynne and her husband, Allen Hanuman, and brothers, Bruce Jr. and his wife, Andrea, Kyle, Kelly Joe, and Donovan Moore, and two nephews Kaleb and Calvin.d
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.