A sunny, but chilly day

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Between cold temperatures and a strong breeze, it’s going to be a very cold day.
There’s a wind chill advisory for Lewis County until 10 a.m. and for southeastern St. Lawrence County until 11 a.m.
But it will feel cold no matter where you are.
Temperatures started in the single digits above and below zero and will feel as if they’re in the double digits below.
It will be mostly sunny and highs will be in the low 20s.
Snow moves in overnight and some places could see a couple inches. Lows will be in the upper 20s.
Wednesday will be cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs will be in the upper 30s.
It will be sunny and in the mid-20s on Thursday and Friday.
It will be partly sunny with a chance of snow on Saturday. Highs will be in the upper 20s.
Highs will be in the low 30s on Sunday and in the upper 30s on Monday. It will be mostly sunny both days.
