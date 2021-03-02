Tri-county region reports 1 new COVID death, 74 new cases

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - One new COVID-19 death and another 74 positive cases were reported Tuesday in the tri-county region.
St. Lawrence County
St. Lawrence County Public Health reported Tuesday that another person has died from COVID, bringing the death toll to 86.
Officials also said 39 more people have tested positive for the coronavirus. Since the pandemic began, the county has seen 6,242 confirmed positive cases.
Officials said 564 cases are active and 20 people are hospitalized.
According to the county, 5,592 cases have been released from isolation.
Jefferson County
Jefferson County announced no new COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, which means the total number of coronavirus deaths to date remains at 81.
There were 32 new cases to report. Since the pandemic began, the county has seen 5,550 positive cases.
Nine people are hospitalized; 225 people are in mandatory isolation and 522 are in mandatory quarantine.
The county says 5,235 cases have recovered from the coronavirus.
Lewis County
Lewis County reported no new COVID deaths Tuesday. Since the pandemic began, 27 people have died from the coronavirus.
Another 3 new cases were reported. The county has had a total of 1,786 cases to date
The county Public Health Agency said that 5 people are hospitalized and 48 are in isolation.
Another 114 people are under quarantine.
Since the pandemic began, 1,711 people have recovered from the coronavirus.
