Watertown man faces DWI charge after bucket truck rollover

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Watertown man was allegedly driving drunk when he rolled a bucket truck near Massena Monday afternoon.
State police say 30-year-old Adam Warner was driving the 2020 International on State Route 37 in the town of Massena when he lost control of the vehicle and went off the road.
The vehicle, owned by Global Rental Company of Indianapolis, Indiana, spun and flipped onto its passenger side.
Warner and two passengers, 31-year-old Cody Pernice of Massena and 28-year-old Bryan Bicknell of Potsdam, were treated at the scene for minor injuries.
Troopers say Warner’s blood alcohol content was .14 percent.
He was charged with DWI and was released to appear in Massena town court at a later date.
