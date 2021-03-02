Watertown police identify woman struck on Mill Street Monday

A Watertown woman was walking her bicycle on Watertown's Mill Street when she was struck by a van Monday afternoon. (Source: WWNY)
By 7 News Staff | March 2, 2021 at 12:06 PM EST - Updated March 2 at 12:14 PM

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Watertown woman was held for observation at Samaritan Medical Center overnight after she was struck by a van on Mill Street Monday afternoon.

City police say 32-year-old Amber Come was walking her bicycle near the intersection with Haven Street shortly before 3 p.m. when she was struck by a van driven by 39-year-old Jedadiah Romeo.

She was treated at the scene for injuries to her head and hands and then taken to the hospital.

The accident remains under investigation.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office assisted the city’s crash management unit at the scene.

Mill Street was closed for several blocks while police investigated.

