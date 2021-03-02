Watertown a step closer to getting Chick-fil-A

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Chick-fil-A is a step closer to getting approved in Watertown.
The fast food chain plans to demolish the old Ruby Tuesday building and put up a new building there.
Changes were made to the plans after the city fire department asked for more fire hydrants to be installed on the property and the planning board wanted a couple more traffic signs to be put up.
With those changes being accepted, the planning board voted to send the plans to city council, which is one of the final steps.
It’ll come up at a March 15 meeting.
