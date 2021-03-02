Watertown strikes new deal equaling $600K in revenue

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Watertown has found a way to bring more money into city coffers.
It renegotiated a deal with the Development Authority of the North Country to treat liquid waste coming from the regional landfill in the town of Rodman.
The previous deal still had many years left on it, but it was open to negotiation because DANC is no longer providing a service to the city of hauling away a byproduct from the wastewater facility - a byproduct that stopped being produced by the city in 2016.
This new deal equals $600,000 in revenue for Watertown. That’s $275,000 more when compared to the previous deal.
“We won’t see rate increases in the sewer tax, so to speak, that people will have to pay. That is a great benefit to the community,” said Watertown Mayor Jeff Smith.
“The city of Watertown is an important partner with the Development Authority. So, we were pleased to be able to work with them to renegotiate this agreement,” said Laurie Marr, DANC director of communications.
City council approved the new agreement Monday night. It’ll start April 1 and continue for 20 years.
