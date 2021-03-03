2 arrested, accused of fleeing port of entry

WELLESLEY ISLAND, N.Y. (WWNY) - Two people were arrested Tuesday night for allegedly fleeing from the Alexandria Bay Port of Entry.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection said the suspects drove off before completing their examination at the checkpoint.
According to a witness, the car speeded down a road and became lodged in the snow. The witness called 911 and stayed on the phone until law enforcement officials showed up.
The U.S. Border Patrol and New York State Police assisted with the arrests.
No further details were released.
