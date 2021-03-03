Bernice Mae Slate, 88, of Harrisville

HARRISVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Bernice Mae Slate, age 88, of Harrisville, passed away due to natural causes on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 under the care of Jefferson County Hospice and her daughters.
Bernice was born on June 15, 1932 in Theresa, NY to the late Fred and Viola (Hiese) Northrop. She attended school in Newton Falls. On June 19, 1949, she married Stanley T. Slate. Stanley passed away on October 31, 2012.
Bernice had worked at the Newton Falls Paper Mill, Scanlon’s Bakery and most recently had worked at her daughters’ restaurant, The Rose Garden Restaurant in Harrisville as a prep cook and dishwasher. Bernice enjoyed working on puzzles, doing crosswords, knitting, ice fishing and formerly was an avid bowler.
Surviving are five daughters, Celia and Bruce Bango of Harrisville, Cynthia and Stephen Davoy of Lowville, Corrine Slate of Florida, Candy and David Sullivan of Harrisville and Estella “Jo” and Lane Garrow of Harrisville; 16 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.
Along with her parents and her husband, Bernice is predeceased by a brother, Elton Northrop and a son, Elmer Fred Slate, who passed away in August of 2014.
In keeping with Bernice’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or memorial service. Arrangements are with French Funeral Home, Gouverneur. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
Donations may be made in Bernice’s memory to the SPCA.
