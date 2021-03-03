Betty Elizabeth Ross, 94, of Ogdensburg

Betty Ross was born on September 9, 1926 in Depeyster, NY. She was the daughter of the late Leon and Frances (Fleming) LaRue. On January 22, 1949 she married Ernest Ross in Heuvelton, Ernest died on November 1, 2000. Betty was a homemaker, she was a member of the Hammond Presbyterian Church, the Farm and Home Bureau of Brier Hill. She loved country music, dancing, word search puzzles, watching the Hallmark Channel, traveling and watching ships on the St. Lawrence River. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family, especially her beloved grandchildren.