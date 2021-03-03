OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - Graveside services for Betty Elizabeth Ross, 94, of Ogdensburg will be held in the spring at the White Church Cemetery in Lisbon at a time and date to be announced. Mrs. Ross died late Tuesday evening, March 2, 2021 at the United Helpers Riverledge Nursing Home in Ogdensburg, surrounded by her loving family.
Arrangements are under the direction of LaRue & Pitcher Funeral Home.
Betty Ross was born on September 9, 1926 in Depeyster, NY. She was the daughter of the late Leon and Frances (Fleming) LaRue. On January 22, 1949 she married Ernest Ross in Heuvelton, Ernest died on November 1, 2000. Betty was a homemaker, she was a member of the Hammond Presbyterian Church, the Farm and Home Bureau of Brier Hill. She loved country music, dancing, word search puzzles, watching the Hallmark Channel, traveling and watching ships on the St. Lawrence River. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family, especially her beloved grandchildren.
Betty is survived by her children; Nancy Flath and her husband Lawrence of Hammond, Larry Ross and his wife Becky of Virginia, and Penny Wells and her husband Rick of North Carolina. She is survived by her grandchildren; Scott Flath, Brian Flath, Terry Flath and the late PFC Randy Flath, Joshua, Jason and Heather Ross, Jamie Jones, Nicole Ross and Cassandra and Danielle Wells. Her sister, Eleanor Sunderland also survives her as well as 15 great grandchildren and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was predeceased by her husband Ernest Ross, her brother Leon LaRue Jr., and her sisters; Leona Wilson and Mary Thornton.
Donations in Betty’s memory may be made to the Hammond Presbyterian Church.
Online condolences may be made at www.LaRuePitcher.com.
