Catherine Ann Richardson, 72 , of Tupper Lake

Catherine was born on July 27, 1948, in Ogdensburg, NY, the daughter of James “Doug” and Elizabeth Bean LeFever. She attended St. Mary’s Academy and graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy in 1965. She married Frederick Richardson on August 24, 1968 at St. Mary’s Cathedral in Ogdensburg with Rev. Joseph Bailey officiating. She graduated from SUNY Utica with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration. She started working at the St. Lawrence Psychiatric Center in Ogdensburg in 1967 as a secretary. In 1988, she transferred to Sunmount DDSO in Tupper Lake and became the Director of Medical Records and Quality Assurance and before retiring in July of 2003.