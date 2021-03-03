Catherine Ann Richardson, 72 , of Tupper Lake

TUPPER LAKE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Funeral Services for Catherine Ann Richardson, age 72 , of Tupper Lake, will be held on Monday, March 8th, 2021, at 4:00PM at Frary-Stuart Funeral Home with the Rev. Deacon James Ellis officiating. Calling hours will be from 2:00PM until the time of the funeral. Mrs. Richardson passed away unexpectedly at her home on March 1st, 2021.
She is survived by her husband, Fred of 53 years; her two children, Lori Richardson and James Richardson and his wife, Tammy, both of Tupper Lake; her sisters, Paula Bresett of Ogdensburg, Donna Morkis and her husband, Allen, of Lisbon, Sue Miller and her husband, Steven, of Waddington, Patty Bell of Ogdensburg, and Tina Denny and her husband, Greg, of Ogdensburg; two granddaughters, Madelyn and Leah and a close friend, Margaret Benware.
Catherine was born on July 27, 1948, in Ogdensburg, NY, the daughter of James “Doug” and Elizabeth Bean LeFever. She attended St. Mary’s Academy and graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy in 1965. She married Frederick Richardson on August 24, 1968 at St. Mary’s Cathedral in Ogdensburg with Rev. Joseph Bailey officiating. She graduated from SUNY Utica with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration. She started working at the St. Lawrence Psychiatric Center in Ogdensburg in 1967 as a secretary. In 1988, she transferred to Sunmount DDSO in Tupper Lake and became the Director of Medical Records and Quality Assurance and before retiring in July of 2003.
She enjoyed playing bingo and crocheting.
Donations in her memory can be made to the American Heart Association and can be mailed to 2 S Clinton St #305, Syracuse, NY 13202.
