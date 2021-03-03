Claude J. Caswell, 73, of Madrid

In addition to his parents, Claude was predeceased by an infant daughter, Mary Elizabeth and three sisters; Beatrice Jones, Rose Fifield and Mary Scott. Claude was born October 18, 1947 in Hermon, the son of the late Claude W. and Frieda B. (Jaycox) Caswell. He graduated from North Tonawanda High School in 1967. He worked for 14 years as an Engineer Tech/Driller/Inspector with Atlantic Testing Labs. He then worked for 25 years as a NYS Corrections Officer retiring in 2007. On December 15, 1983 he married Roxine Baker at their home in Madrid, NY. Claude was a member of the 7th Day Church of God and also was a Grange Member in Crary Mills. He loved to go hunting, camping, watch wrestling, gameshows and the New York Yankees Baseball team. He was a beloved father, brother, grandfather and husband.