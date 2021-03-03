COVID claims 2 more lives, infects 59 in tri-county region

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Two new COVID-19 deaths and another 59 positive cases were reported Wednesday in the Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties.
St. Lawrence County
St. Lawrence County Public Health reported Wednesday that another 2 people have died from COVID, bringing the death toll to 88.
Officials also said 32 more people have tested positive for the coronavirus. Since the pandemic began, the county has seen 6,274 confirmed positive cases.
Officials said 401 cases are active and 21 people are hospitalized.
According to the county, 5,785 cases have been released from isolation.
Jefferson County
Jefferson County announced no new COVID-19 deaths Wednesday, which means the total number of coronavirus deaths to date remains at 81.
There were 22 new cases to report. Since the pandemic began, the county has seen 5,572 positive cases.
Nine people are hospitalized; 223 people are in mandatory isolation and 532 are in mandatory quarantine.
The county says 5,259 cases have recovered from the coronavirus.
Lewis County
Lewis County reported no new COVID deaths Wednesday. Since the pandemic began, 27 people have died from the coronavirus.
Another 5 new cases were reported. The county has had a total of 1,791 cases to date
The county Public Health Agency said that 5 people are hospitalized and 45 are in isolation.
Another 85 people are under quarantine.
Since the pandemic began, 1,719 people have recovered from the coronavirus.
