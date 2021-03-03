Live: Cuomo speaks publicly for 1st time in over a week

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - Embattled New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is speaking publicly for the first time since a second woman accused him of sexual harassment.
The governor is scheduled to hold a news conference via Zoom at 1 p.m. today (Wednesday). The last time he spoke to reporters was by telephone conference on February 22.
The governor is scheduled to hold a news conference via Zoom at 1 p.m. today (Wednesday).
Cuomo has been accused of inappropriate behavior by three women.
Former aide Lindsay Boylan accused the governor of sexual harassment in December and more recently detailed her experience. Another former aide, Charlotte Bennett made her accusations on February 20. A third woman, Anna Ruch said over this past weekend that she met Cuomo at a wedding, where he made inappropriate comments.
He’s also under fire for they way he’s handled nursing home deaths.
The state Legislature is considering a bill that would strip him of his emergency powers granted at the start of the pandemic.
There have been calls for his resignation by both Republicans and Democrats.
