Highlights & scores: Warriors vs. Cyclone on the hardwood

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - There was a boys’ high school basketball match-up at Case Middle School in Watertown Tuesday as the Cyclones entertained Indian River.
Here are highlights in the video.
- First quarter, Taejean Lacroix with the rebound and the basket for Indian River.
- Reagan Alexander from beyond the arc: all net.
- Lacroix with the jumper for 2.
- Donnie Millan ahead of the pack for Watertown with the layup.
- Michael Frimpong from the land of 3s for the Warriors.
- Nate McNulty with the move in the paint for the Cyclones.
- The pass down low to Alexander for the bucket.
- Lacroix with the steal. He goes coast to coast for the layup.
- Pat Duah with the 3-ball. Got it.
- A.J. Carter takes it to the rim for 2.
- Alexander with the baseline 3.
- Joey McNulty, with the top-of-the-key jumper, rattles it in.
Indian River goes on to beat Watertown 54-35.
Tuesday’s local scores
Boys’ high school basketball
Indian River 54, Watertown 35
South Jefferson 62, Carthage 42
General Brown 46, Thousand Islands 36
Sackets Harbor 69, Immaculate Heart 38
St. Lawrence Central 65, Potsdam 50
Malone 61, Salmon River 51
Girls’ high school basketball
Copenhagen 64, South Lewis 4
Harrisville 43, Beaver River 30
Colton-Pierrepont 48, Norwood-Norfolk 38
St. Lawrence Central 41, Potsdam 30
Hammond 75, Morristown 25
Madrid-Waddington 65, Lisbon 14
Women’s college basketball
Clarkson 69, St. Lawrence 64
Boys’ high school hockey
Immaculate Heart 4, Fulton 3
