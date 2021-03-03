Jefferson County makes sure all COVID vaccine is used

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - When it comes to doling out doses of the vaccine, the state earmarks one batch for people age 65 and older. Another batch is for those with underlying conditions.
But when it came to Wednesday’s clinic, Jefferson County decided to make sure all the doses were used.
The clinic at Jefferson Community College was, at first, intended for people 65 years old or older.
But late Tuesday, the county saw it had hundreds of available appointments. So the decision was made to open up the clinic to anyone who has been deemed eligible.
County leaders saying this change continues to show the state what it can do.
“We are going to put over 1,000 people through today. We have that capability just like a state operation does to put that many people through and it’s running smoothly. People are in and out the door and it is running well,” said Jefferson County Board of Legislators Chairman Scott Gray.
To our knowledge there has been no pushback from the state.
The county says it’s likely will do this again if it finds itself in a similar situation in order to get vaccines into the arms of residents.
