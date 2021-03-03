Kevin P. Burns, 68, of Chaumont

CHAUMONT, N.Y. (WWNY) - Kevin P. Burns, 68, Chaumont, passed away peacefully Monday, March 1st, 2021 at his home.
A Celebration of Life by invitation will be held at a later date and time. Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown.
Kevin is survived by the love of his life Vicki; three sons Adam (Nicole Delaney) Burns, Virginia, Ande Burns (Meggan Harris), Connecticut, Aaron(Shawna Dodge) Burns, Watertown; three grandchildren Molly, Oliver and Bricen his step children Marcy Stackel (Frank Branche), Calcium, Jason (Kelly) Hemenway, Camillus; step grandchildren Iyla Hemenway and Araya Cox; his brothers David (Sheila) Burns and Danny (Winifred) Burns, all of Carthage.
Kevin was born in Watertown, a son to John M. and Eva B. Manor Burns. He graduated from Carthage High School. Kevin was a corrections officer with the New York State Department of Corrections for 27 years, retiring at the Dry Hill facility in 2015.
Kevin married Vicki Scoville, who he professed his love and appreciation to everyday, on June 28th, 2014.
Kevin had a love of music and was an avid Tom Petty fan and follower. He played guitar with many local bands and as a solo artist for many years, most recently with the band “Southbound.” He was a loyal New York Yankee baseball fan. Kevin enjoyed his home on the lake and watching his favorite birds, Yellow Finch’s.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association or to the SPCA.
